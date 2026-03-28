Generac Investor Day: New segments, data center push, and 2028 targets with 2026 guidance intact

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) used its 2026 Investor Day to outline a new organizational structure, highlight what executives called a “generational opportunity” tied to grid constraints and data center growth, and provide an updated three-year financial framework through 2028 while reiterating 2026 guidance.

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Management frames grid strain as a long-term demand driver

CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said the company sees four megatrends shaping its strategy: lower power quality, higher power prices, an AI-driven data center boom, and a multi-year cycle of infrastructure investment. Jagdfeld cited outage trends and grid planning data as a backdrop for demand for both backup power and broader energy solutions, including behind-the-meter optimization and cost management.

New segments: Residential and Commercial & Industrial

He referenced North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) assessments indicating elevated outage risk across large portions of the U.S. and described load growth forecasts as accelerating sharply. Jagdfeld also emphasized rising electricity costs, arguing that supply-demand imbalances and required grid investment are pushing rates higher. He said Generac is positioning itself not only around resiliency but also around helping homeowners and businesses manage energy costs through self-generation and optimization solutions.

Generac announced new reportable segments, shifting from prior domestic/international reporting to Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). Based on recast 2025 results discussed during the event, management said Residential would represent about $2.5 billion of sales and C&I about $1.7 billion, a roughly 59%/41% split.

Jagdfeld said the change is intended to better align the organization with the company’s strategy—“Powering a Smarter World”—and improve execution. He described a goal of a more balanced company over the next three years as C&I grows faster, reducing reliance on residential outage-driven variability.

C&I: Data centers, global capacity, and vertical integration

Erik Wilde, President of Domestic C&I, detailed Generac’s global C&I footprint, including 17 manufacturing facilities serving 150 countries and a network of more than 800 partners. Wilde said the company designs and integrates controls in-house and highlighted vertical integration in key components such as alternators and natural gas engines up to certain power ranges.

Wilde said entry into “large megawatt” products for data centers has expanded the company’s addressable market and is a key growth pillar. He noted Generac began shipping large data center generators in the second half of 2025 and is expanding capacity, including a Sussex facility expected to come online by late Q3 or Q4 2026 to support large data center products. He also said the company is developing a larger generator offering up to roughly 4.25 MW, with an “open order board” expected by Q4 to begin booking backlog for that product.

Wilde said Generac’s backlog stood at $700 million and “continues to grow on a daily basis” even as the company ships product. He described deployments including a 37-unit site and said Generac is deploying globally.

On acquisitions and vertical integration, Wilde discussed the planned acquisition of Enercon (a supplier involved in generator enclosures and related electrical content), saying it would help address packaging as a bottleneck and expand capabilities including switchgear. Management said regulatory approvals were completed and that the deal is expected to close in Q2.

Wilde also discussed multi-asset solutions for data centers, including pairing generators with battery energy storage and controls to address volatile AI load profiles and requirements to remain connected to the grid in certain markets. He cited Texas legislation requiring data centers not to drop off the grid as one example of evolving requirements.

Generac Home: integrating residential power generation and energy tech

Norman Taffe, President of Generac Home, said the company has combined its legacy consumer power business with acquired energy technology businesses into a fully integrated residential organization. He described the rationale as technology convergence, efficiency gains, and a “recalibration” of spending, including consolidating software development and unifying customer-facing tools.

Taffe highlighted ecobee as a key asset within the home ecosystem. He said ecobee is now in 5 million connected homes and has more than 1 million devices enrolled in grid services programs. He said ecobee had its first profitable quarter at the end of 2024, delivered a full profitable year in 2025, and is expected to continue growing profitability. Taffe also said recurring revenue represented just under 10% of ecobee revenue and is expected to exceed 15% over time.

On product development, Taffe discussed Generac’s PWRmicro microinverter, saying volume shipments began in the current quarter after a multi-year development effort and extensive reliability testing. He also referenced PWRcell 2, a redesigned residential battery system introduced in 2025, and described pairing batteries with home standby generators as a way to combine seamless short-duration ride-through with long-duration backup.

Home standby: penetration opportunity and installation cost reductions

Kyle Raabe, President of Home Power Generation, emphasized continued focus on expanding the home standby market. Raabe said Generac’s current home standby penetration is about 6.75% and described a long-term opportunity to move toward 20% penetration, based on the company’s top five states already averaging around that level. Raabe characterized the resulting opportunity as about $50 billion at wholesale pricing, including replacement demand and new home construction programs.

Raabe also outlined efforts to reduce total installed costs through technologies such as load management via the ecobee platform, a “smart breaker” planned for launch in the second half of 2026, and a meter-based switching approach that could reduce installation labor. He said Generac believes the combination of these tools could take about 15% of labor out of an installation, improving affordability and helping dealers increase throughput.

On go-to-market execution, Raabe discussed changes to lead management, including a “pool/pull” system where dealers actively claim leads and are evaluated based on close performance. He said Generac has also expanded marketing efforts to reach younger demographics and referenced lead generation trends relative to outage activity.

Financial framework: mid-teens CAGR, margin expansion, and free cash flow

CFO York Ragen presented a three-year framework through 2028 and reiterated that the company is maintaining its 2026 guidance. Ragen outlined base-case assumptions including baseline outages in 2026 and 2028 with a major event assumed in 2027, continued pricing actions taken in 2025, and tariff assumptions consistent with current levels. He said the company is not assuming additional M&A, debt prepayments, or share repurchases in the framework.

Ragen’s consolidated outlook called for mid-teens compound annual revenue growth over the next three years, with C&I growing at a low- to mid-20% CAGR and Residential at a high single-digit CAGR. He provided 2028 ranges of:

Net sales: approximately $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion

approximately $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion Adjusted EBITDA: approximately $1.25 billion to $1.45 billion (low-20% margin profile)

Ragen said the company expects 400–500 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion versus 2025 levels, driven by operational leverage, supply chain and cost initiatives, and vertical integration efforts, while offsetting an unfavorable mix shift from faster C&I growth. He also said Generac expects to generate more than $1.5 billion of free cash flow over the next three years, with free cash flow conversion in 2028 expected in the 80%–90% range.

During Q&A, management discussed data center capacity plans, saying incremental capacity will be needed if hyperscaler awards materialize. Jagdfeld said one hyperscaler had issued a “notice to proceed” describing non-binding 2027 demand of more than $600 million, and reiterated that formal purchase orders depend on approved vendor list processes. Executives also said near-term constraints are more likely to come from certain supply chain components—such as alternators—rather than engines, and noted broader concerns about skilled trades labor availability for large-scale infrastructure buildouts.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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