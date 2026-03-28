Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.21. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Down 54.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a leading multimedia company serving the U.S. Hispanic audience through a diversified portfolio of radio, digital and television assets. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates Spanish-language radio stations, online streaming platforms and live entertainment events aimed at Hispanic listeners and advertisers. Its media properties include flagship FM and AM radio stations in major markets, digital streaming apps and websites that deliver music, news and cultural programming.

The company’s core business centers on radio broadcasting, operating over a dozen stations across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Chicago and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.