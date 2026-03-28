Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.26 and traded as low as GBX 23.60. Iofina shares last traded at GBX 24.50, with a volume of 266,418 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iofina from GBX 40 to GBX 45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 45.

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Iofina Stock Down 0.6%

About Iofina

The company has a market cap of £46.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.26.

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Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

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