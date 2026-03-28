iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Short Interest Up 173.5% in March

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 960,356 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the February 26th total of 351,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 366,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,639,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

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