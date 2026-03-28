iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Short Interest Up 173.5% in March

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 960,356 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the February 26th total of 351,160 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 366,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $662.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,639,000.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
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