Stantec (TSE:STN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.42 and traded as low as C$119.42. Stantec shares last traded at C$122.41, with a volume of 327,429 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$172.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$162.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.90.

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Stantec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.08. The company has a market cap of C$13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

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