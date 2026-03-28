Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $3.89. Koss shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 6,717 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Koss in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Koss Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koss by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Koss during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation is an American manufacturer of high-fidelity audio equipment, best known for pioneering the first stereo headphone for personal music listening. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company designs, markets and sells a range of headphones and earphones for consumer, professional and industrial applications.

The company’s product lineup includes over-ear and on-ear stereo headphones, in-ear monitors, wireless Bluetooth models and noise-cancelling designs. In addition to personal audio devices, Koss offers reference and studio monitoring headphones for broadcast, recording and DJ use.

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