Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,392 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the February 26th total of 2,679 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

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Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

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