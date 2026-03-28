AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £134.71 and traded as high as £140.80. AstraZeneca shares last traded at £140.76, with a volume of 214,151,109 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a £170 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 to £110 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £145 to £160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £145.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN
AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.1%
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.
Further Reading
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