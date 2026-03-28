Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as high as C$20.49. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 173,081 shares traded.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Collective Mining Company Profile

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Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Further Reading

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