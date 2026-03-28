Short Interest in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO) Drops By 47.9%

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 911 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the February 26th total of 1,750 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA PJIO traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $53.78. 1,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.84. PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PJIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF

The PGIM Jennison International Opportunities ETF (PJIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to global ex-US stocks of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to invest in companies in the early growth stage. PJIO was launched on Dec 14, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

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