NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,488,556 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 26th total of 2,912,428 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,628,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Atleos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NCR Atleos by 844.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter worth $3,112,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 171,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the third quarter worth $10,225,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NCR Atleos Price Performance

NATL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 1,644,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,128. NCR Atleos has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Atleos ( NYSE:NATL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush downgraded NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NCR Atleos from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

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About NCR Atleos

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NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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