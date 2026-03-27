NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.46. 34,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 34,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEXON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXON to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NEXOY
NEXON Stock Up 1.0%
About NEXON
NEXON Co, Ltd. operates as a global developer and publisher of online games, primarily focusing on free-to-play multiplayer titles across PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a range of genres, including massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), action titles and sports simulations. NEXON generates revenue through in-game purchases and virtual item sales, offering players optional enhancements, cosmetic items and game passes.
Founded in 1994 by Kim Jung-ju in South Korea, NEXON released its first major title, Nexus: The Kingdom of the Winds, in 1996.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.