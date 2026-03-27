NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.46. 34,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 34,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEXOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEXON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXON to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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NEXON Stock Up 1.0%

About NEXON

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.69.

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. operates as a global developer and publisher of online games, primarily focusing on free-to-play multiplayer titles across PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a range of genres, including massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), action titles and sports simulations. NEXON generates revenue through in-game purchases and virtual item sales, offering players optional enhancements, cosmetic items and game passes.

Founded in 1994 by Kim Jung-ju in South Korea, NEXON released its first major title, Nexus: The Kingdom of the Winds, in 1996.

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