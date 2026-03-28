Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.51 and traded as low as GBX 95. Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 95, with a volume of 10,547 shares changing hands.

Mulberry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

About Mulberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

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