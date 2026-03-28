Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,851,459 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 26th total of 9,996,492 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,017,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Mkm lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yext
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
Yext Stock Performance
YEXT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 3,344,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,550. Yext has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $489.06 million, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.01.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Yext had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Yext
Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.
The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.
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