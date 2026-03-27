What is Northland Securities’ Estimate for HRTX Q3 Earnings?

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

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Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4,666.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,476,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,576 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 954,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,576,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 106.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,200 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

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Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company’s research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron’s first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

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