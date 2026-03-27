Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $36.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.50.

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Oxford Industries Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of OXM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $475.59 million, a PE ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.30 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oxford Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (1.4% increase), implying an annualized yield of ~8.8% for shareholders of record April 17 and payable May 1 — a meaningful income boost that can support the share price for yield-focused investors.

Oxford raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (1.4% increase), implying an annualized yield of ~8.8% for shareholders of record April 17 and payable May 1 — a meaningful income boost that can support the share price for yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management issued 2026 guidance that expects revenue of $1.475B–$1.53B and GAAP EPS of $1.83–$2.43 (adjusted EPS $2.10–$2.70), signaling management expects improved profitability despite recent pressures. GlobeNewswire: Fiscal 2025 Results & 2026 Guidance

Management issued 2026 guidance that expects revenue of $1.475B–$1.53B and GAAP EPS of $1.83–$2.43 (adjusted EPS $2.10–$2.70), signaling management expects improved profitability despite recent pressures. Positive Sentiment: Company highlights sourcing shifts intended to improve margins and outlined a $1.475B–$1.53B sales outlook — strategic actions that could lift margins over 2026 if executed. Seeking Alpha: Sales Outlook & Sourcing Shifts

Company highlights sourcing shifts intended to improve margins and outlined a $1.475B–$1.53B sales outlook — strategic actions that could lift margins over 2026 if executed. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line beat: Q4 revenue of $374.5M slightly topped consensus (~$372M), showing modest resiliency in sales despite EPS weakness. Investing.com: Q4 Revenue Beat

Top-line beat: Q4 revenue of $374.5M slightly topped consensus (~$372M), showing modest resiliency in sales despite EPS weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst notes are available for deeper read; analysts’ targets remain clustered around the mid-$30s (median ~$35), implying limited near-term upside per current street expectations. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and analyst notes are available for deeper read; analysts’ targets remain clustered around the mid-$30s (median ~$35), implying limited near-term upside per current street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings disappointed: Oxford posted an unexpected Q4 loss (EPS negative) and missed the per‑share consensus, which is driving selling pressure. Investing.com: Q4 Loss

Reported earnings disappointed: Oxford posted an unexpected Q4 loss (EPS negative) and missed the per‑share consensus, which is driving selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash metrics weakened: gross and operating profit declined, net income swung negative, cash and equivalents dropped and total liabilities rose — these balance sheet and margin headwinds increase execution risk. QuiverQuant: Q4 Financial Details & Market Reaction

Oxford Industries Company Profile

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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