Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Barclays FY2026 Earnings

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:BCS opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Barclays has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Barclays Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3069 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the second quarter worth $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

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Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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