Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2027 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $41.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $399.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.33.

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Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $257.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $239.78 and a 52 week high of $360.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.09 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $148,540,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 742,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,814,000 after buying an additional 186,628 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,409,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,342,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8,474.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after acquiring an additional 106,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

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Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

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