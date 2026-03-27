HC Wainwright Comments on Integra Resources FY2026 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 price target on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $2.51 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $507.05 million, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,865,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,578,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 1,871,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 60.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 1,440,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Integra Resources by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Integra Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,736,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,030 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

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Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra’s business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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