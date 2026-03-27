Erste Group Bank Forecasts RTX’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of RTX in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year. Erste Group Bank has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RTX’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for RTX’s FY2027 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $192.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.79. RTX has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) completed a $115M, 26,000-sq-ft expansion of the Redstone Missile Integration Facility in Alabama, boosting integration/delivery capacity by >50% and supporting production of multiple Standard Missile variants — a clear capacity build that supports higher sustained munitions output and revenue visibility. RTX’s Redstone Missile Expansion

Raytheon (an RTX business) completed a $115M, 26,000-sq-ft expansion of the Redstone Missile Integration Facility in Alabama, boosting integration/delivery capacity by >50% and supporting production of multiple Standard Missile variants — a clear capacity build that supports higher sustained munitions output and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The Pentagon said it will ramp up war supplies and has framework agreements to boost munitions production — a macro backdrop that should sustain order flow for RTX’s defense businesses and lift backlog visibility. Pentagon ramps up war supplies

The Pentagon said it will ramp up war supplies and has framework agreements to boost munitions production — a macro backdrop that should sustain order flow for RTX’s defense businesses and lift backlog visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to highlight RTX’s defense exposure and backlog after the Redstone expansion; several analysts remain bullish, and recent coverage (including a new initiation) increases institutional visibility — supportive for demand and liquidity. Analysts Remain Bullish

Analysts and media continue to highlight RTX’s defense exposure and backlog after the Redstone expansion; several analysts remain bullish, and recent coverage (including a new initiation) increases institutional visibility — supportive for demand and liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s remark that RTX is “the best of the lot” has driven retail attention and short-term flows; useful for momentum but not a fundamental change. Jim Cramer endorsement

Jim Cramer’s remark that RTX is “the best of the lot” has driven retail attention and short-term flows; useful for momentum but not a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage was initiated at Erste Group (coverage starts can increase investor attention and trading volume); check the initiation note for the rating/target to gauge directional bias. Erste Group coverage initiation

Coverage was initiated at Erste Group (coverage starts can increase investor attention and trading volume); check the initiation note for the rating/target to gauge directional bias. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous headlines referencing “RTX” GPUs (consumer graphics) are unrelated to RTX Corporation and may create ticker confusion among retail traders — expect some noise/volume from mistaken searches. Example: Amazon Gaming Fest discounts on RTX-branded laptops (Nvidia). Gaming GPU sale (unrelated)

Numerous headlines referencing “RTX” GPUs (consumer graphics) are unrelated to RTX Corporation and may create ticker confusion among retail traders — expect some noise/volume from mistaken searches. Example: Amazon Gaming Fest discounts on RTX-branded laptops (Nvidia). Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns persist: some media label RTX among the more richly valued names while consensus price targets leave limited but meaningful upside vs. current levels — investors should weigh growth from defense demand against a high P/E and a PEG that suggests premium pricing. Valuation caution coverage

Valuation concerns persist: some media label RTX among the more richly valued names while consensus price targets leave limited but meaningful upside vs. current levels — investors should weigh growth from defense demand against a high P/E and a PEG that suggests premium pricing. Negative Sentiment: Independent quant/analysis pieces flag mixed signals (dividend history vs. quant “hold”) — suggesting some systematic models may underweight RTX despite fundamental tailwinds. Seeking Alpha analysis

About RTX

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RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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