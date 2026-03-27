Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 31,913 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $93.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.