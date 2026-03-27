Westwood Wealth Management Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,055,000 after buying an additional 98,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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