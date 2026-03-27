Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $60.98 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 10.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $60,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $344,548,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,295,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of EME stock opened at $723.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $743.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EME. UBS Group increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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