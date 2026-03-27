Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given New GBX 816 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 to GBX 816 in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 924 to GBX 880 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 to GBX 515 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 665 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 719.

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Auto Trader Group Price Performance

About Auto Trader Group

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 454.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 628.37. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 452.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 920. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

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About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

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