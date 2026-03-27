Team Financial Group LLC Sells 11,021 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Team Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.9% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signs of easing Middle East tensions briefly supported demand for gold, offering tactical buying flows into gold ETFs and bullion. Gold Rises Amid Signs of Easing Middle East Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Industry advisers say gold ETFs are moving from tactical hedges to permanent portfolio diversifiers, which supports long-term inflows into products like GLDM. Gold ETFs Gain as Advisors Seek New Diversifiers
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and analysts still publish multi-month/year-end targets materially above current spot (Wells Fargo cited a $6,200/oz target), which underpins long-term conviction even amid short-term weakness. Gold struggles amid geopolitical tensions, but Wells Fargo still sees $6,200/oz by year-end
- Positive Sentiment: Financial industry groups highlight that gold’s role as a store-of-value is increasing despite volatility, supporting structural demand for physical and ETF holdings. Swiss Bankers Association says gold’s importance as a store of value is only increasing despite its recent price volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analyses show gold is attempting rebounds from key support levels; a sustained recovery would help GLDM but upside remains capped near resistance and moving averages. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Can XAUUSD Sustain Rebound From Key Support Levels?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary flags that this downturn may create longer-term buying opportunities for investors with multi-year horizons, tempering panic selling. Gold Has Tarnished Lately. These Analysts See a Breakout Moment.
- Negative Sentiment: Coordinated hawkish tilt from major central banks and a stronger US dollar raised “higher-for-longer” rate expectations, pressuring gold and ETFs like GLDM. The Fed Meeting Changed Everything
- Negative Sentiment: Rising US Treasury yields and a firmer USDX have driven solid losses in gold and silver, a direct headwind to GLDM’s NAV. Solid losses for gold, silver on firmer USDX, rising bond yields
- Negative Sentiment: Oil’s rally and geopolitics have produced volatile flows; several market pieces report sharp intraday gold plunges as safe-haven demand ebbs—negative for short-term ETF performance. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives 2.5% As Oil Markets Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Central-bank and retail positioning, plus reported selling (e.g., Turkey tapping reserves), increase near-term supply/demand pressure and weigh on prices and ETF flows. Turkey taps its gold reserves, sells 58.4 tonnes of gold in two weeks
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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