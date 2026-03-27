Team Financial Group LLC Sells 11,021 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Team Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.9% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

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About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

GLDM opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $109.74.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

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