Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Issues Earnings Results

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 88.58%.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:HHI opened at GBX 182 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.24. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 144 and a 52 week high of GBX 211. The firm has a market cap of £308.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16.

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About Henderson High Income Trust

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Further Reading

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

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