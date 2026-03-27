Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Releases Earnings Results

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GEL 1,379.33 EPS for the quarter, reports. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 32.44%.

Lion Finance Group Price Performance

Lion Finance Group stock opened at GEL 9,263.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Lion Finance Group has a one year low of GEL 4,454.41 and a one year high of GEL 12,040.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GEL 10,088.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GEL 8,931.93.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karine Hirn bought 1,450 shares of Lion Finance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GEL 11,148.00 per share, with a total value of GEL 16,164,600.00. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lion Finance Group from GBX 9,200 to £107 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Finance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lion Finance Group

Lion Finance Group Company Profile

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Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

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