Scotiabank Upgrades Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) to Strong-Buy

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.19. Dollarama has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $160.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Trending Headlines about Dollarama

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong‑buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Zacks.com TickerReport (NB) TickerReport (Jefferies)

Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong‑buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near‑term positive for sentiment. MarketBeat earnings recap

Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near‑term positive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo upgraded Dollarama to “hold” (from a lower stance), which is less bullish than “strong‑buy” calls and suggests some analysts see valuation or execution risks remaining. These moves are neutral-to-moderate in impact compared with the stronger buy-side upgrades. Zacks.com

Dollarama Company Profile

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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