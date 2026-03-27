BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

ONC has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.08.

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BeOne Medicines Stock Down 2.3%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. BeOne Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $196.45 and a fifty-two week high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Equities research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeOne Medicines

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,665 shares of company stock valued at $902,792. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONC. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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