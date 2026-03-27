Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,574 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.