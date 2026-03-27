Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $11.00 price objective on Exp World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPI

Exp World Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 2.13. Exp World has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exp World will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Exp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Exp World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Exp World by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exp World during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Exp World by 73.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exp World by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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