STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on March 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TUGN opened at $22.87 on Friday. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
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