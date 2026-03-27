Mather Group LLC. Has $214.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.54% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $214,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 291,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 93,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 421,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,691,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $78.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

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