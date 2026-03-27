6,960 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Acquired by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at $26,191,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 133.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 40.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.17.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.41. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $267.40 and a one year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,713.98. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.