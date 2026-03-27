Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $1,039.13

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,039.1333.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $979.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $986.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.17. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,067.08. The company has a market capitalization of $434.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,943. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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