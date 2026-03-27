Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $1,039.13

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,039.1333.
COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on COST
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.
Costco Wholesale News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Costco is rolling out standalone gas stations, a move that could drive incremental store traffic, strengthen membership value and capture higher-margin fuel sales — a direct lever for same-store sales and member retention. Costco Is Launching Standalone Gas Stations
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Costco, lifting forward earnings expectations and underwriting upside to valuation. Upward revisions tend to support sentiment for the stock. Erste Group Raises Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum: Costco snapped a six-session losing streak, signaling a short-term technical rebound that can attract momentum traders and reduce near-term selling pressure. Costco shares snapped six-session losing streak
- Positive Sentiment: Product mix and private-label strength: New Kirkland energy drinks have drawn strong member interest — private-label rollouts boost margin and can pressure branded competitors while enhancing membership value. Costco’s new energy drink delights fans
- Neutral Sentiment: Real estate growth: Costco acquired a Polaris plot to expand its Columbus footprint — steady unit growth supports long-term comp growth but is a gradual driver rather than an immediate catalyst. Costco Grabs Polaris Plot For Bigger Columbus Footprint
- Neutral Sentiment: Market mentions and buy lists: CNBC and other outlets continue to recommend Costco in rotation of retail picks — useful for flows but not a direct earnings driver. Costco on CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- Negative Sentiment: Membership-growth & valuation worries persist: Some analysts flag slowing membership adds and a rich multiple, which constrain upside and make the stock more sensitive to execution misses. Analysts Bullish on Costco Despite Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/consumer claims risk: Reports name Costco among targets for consumer tariff refund actions, introducing legal and financial uncertainty if claims gain traction. FedEx, Costco, UPS Main Targets for Consumer Tariff Refunds
- Negative Sentiment: Income-focused ETF product (COST WeeklyPay) can siphon upside: Products that monetize future upside for yield-seeking investors may limit long-term capital appreciation for holders. COSW Sells Away Costco’s Upside
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,943. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
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