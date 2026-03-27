Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $248.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

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Fiscal 2026 results showed modest revenue growth to $697.1M with positive omni-channel comps and internet sales up ~12% in Q4 , while full-year net income fell to $4.1M and gross margin was 56.4% — the company finished with a record cash balance (~$101.9M) and no debt .

Fiscal 2026 results showed modest revenue growth to with positive omni-channel comps and , while full-year net income fell to $4.1M and gross margin was 56.4% — the company finished with a . The company accelerated its brand evolution and product roadmap — launching the entry-level Snug platform, reengineering Sactionals , previewing a new high-end sectional, and planning a calendar 2027 launch into a whole new room, plus beginning Made in America manufacturing of Sactional seat inserts this summer.

The company accelerated its brand evolution and product roadmap — launching the entry-level platform, reengineering , previewing a new high-end sectional, and planning a calendar 2027 launch into a whole new room, plus beginning manufacturing of Sactional seat inserts this summer. Gross margins were pressured by tariffs and transportation (Q4 GM down ~230 bps) and management baked continued tariff/shipping uncertainty into guidance: FY27 sales of $700–$750M , adjusted EBITDA of $33–$44M , and a Q1 loss driven by seasonality and delivery rollout timing.

Gross margins were pressured by tariffs and transportation (Q4 GM down ~230 bps) and management baked continued tariff/shipping uncertainty into guidance: FY27 sales of , adjusted EBITDA of , and a Q1 loss driven by seasonality and delivery rollout timing. Go-to-market improvements are already showing traction: a digital-first marketing pivot, e‑commerce UX and AI upgrades, showroom incentive changes, expansion of resale via Loved by Lovesac (29 states), and planned national rollouts of room-of-choice and white‑glove delivery to boost acquisition and LTV.

Lovesac Trading Up 21.9%

LOVE opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 million, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,356 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 259,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on Lovesac in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

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Key Lovesac News

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Lovesac Company Profile

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Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

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