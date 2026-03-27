Mather Group LLC. Purchases 31,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $95,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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