Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.31 EPS

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $3.31, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FRSX stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Get Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares makes up about 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 1.75% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is an Israel‐based technology company specializing in advanced vision and sensing systems for driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. Incorporated in Israel, the company was established to address the growing demand for vision‐first safety solutions within the automotive industry.

Foresight markets two core product lines: a stereo‐camera platform that uses depth perception and image segmentation to detect pedestrians, vehicles and obstacles in real time, and iDAR, an “intelligent detection and ranging” system that blends LiDAR‐style distance measurement with software-driven image analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.