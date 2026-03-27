Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 60 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on THG
THG Price Performance
THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THG will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at THG
In other news, insider Matthew Moulding acquired 24,395,170 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £8,538,309.50. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting THG
Here are the key news stories impacting THG this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FY25 results beat analyst forecasts and management said trading has started strongly in 2026, underpinning the share rally. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: THG reported a return to profit in FY25, driven by stronger H2 performance and cost improvements, which helped management lift FY26 guidance. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Core brands Lookfantastic and Myprotein delivered growth; THG highlighted Myprotein as the world’s largest online sports‑nutrition brand and group revenue approaching £2bn. Brand momentum supports revenue outlook. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Management has executed disposals that reduced headline debt, improving the balance‑sheet trajectory after the Ingenuity separation. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and slide deck outlined strategic moves and market challenges (pricing, logistics and integration priorities); investors will watch execution and guidance cadence. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Despite progress, THG still shows negative net margins and a negative ROE in the quarter; MarketBeat flagged a GBX (0.04) quarterly EPS and weak profitability metrics. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain concerned about cash flow and liquidity — Investors’ Chronicle noted disposals have cut debt but cash remains a struggle, which caps valuation upside until cash conversion improves. Article Title
About THG
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.
THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.
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