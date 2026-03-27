Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 60 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.50.

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THG Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 32.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.81. The company has a market cap of £507.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.80. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 22.90 and a twelve month high of GBX 52.55.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THG had a negative net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THG will post -6.7170435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at THG

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding acquired 24,395,170 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 per share, for a total transaction of £8,538,309.50. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting THG

Here are the key news stories impacting THG this week:

Positive Sentiment: FY25 results beat analyst forecasts and management said trading has started strongly in 2026, underpinning the share rally. Article Title

FY25 results beat analyst forecasts and management said trading has started strongly in 2026, underpinning the share rally. Positive Sentiment: THG reported a return to profit in FY25, driven by stronger H2 performance and cost improvements, which helped management lift FY26 guidance. Article Title

THG reported a return to profit in FY25, driven by stronger H2 performance and cost improvements, which helped management lift FY26 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Core brands Lookfantastic and Myprotein delivered growth; THG highlighted Myprotein as the world’s largest online sports‑nutrition brand and group revenue approaching £2bn. Brand momentum supports revenue outlook. Article Title

Core brands Lookfantastic and Myprotein delivered growth; THG highlighted Myprotein as the world’s largest online sports‑nutrition brand and group revenue approaching £2bn. Brand momentum supports revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management has executed disposals that reduced headline debt, improving the balance‑sheet trajectory after the Ingenuity separation. Article Title

Management has executed disposals that reduced headline debt, improving the balance‑sheet trajectory after the Ingenuity separation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and slide deck outlined strategic moves and market challenges (pricing, logistics and integration priorities); investors will watch execution and guidance cadence. Article Title

Earnings call and slide deck outlined strategic moves and market challenges (pricing, logistics and integration priorities); investors will watch execution and guidance cadence. Negative Sentiment: Despite progress, THG still shows negative net margins and a negative ROE in the quarter; MarketBeat flagged a GBX (0.04) quarterly EPS and weak profitability metrics. Article Title

Despite progress, THG still shows negative net margins and a negative ROE in the quarter; MarketBeat flagged a GBX (0.04) quarterly EPS and weak profitability metrics. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain concerned about cash flow and liquidity — Investors’ Chronicle noted disposals have cut debt but cash remains a struggle, which caps valuation upside until cash conversion improves. Article Title

About THG

(Get Free Report)

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.

THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.

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