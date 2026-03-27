Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $453.62 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

Here are the key takeaways from Baozun’s conference call:

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Baozun closed Q4 with headline strength — total revenue rose 6% to RMB 3.2 billion, non‑GAAP operating profit grew 91% to RMB 197.7 million , and operating cash flow more than tripled to RMB 420 million.

, and operating cash flow more than tripled to RMB 420 million. The e‑commerce segment (BEC) materially improved profitability — product gross margin hit a record 18.4%, services revenue and digital marketing gains drove BEC non‑GAAP operating income up 43% to RMB 195.9 million, and management calls BEC a “sustainable cash engine.”

Brand management (BBM) reached a structural inflection — Q4 was BBM’s first quarterly breakeven with revenue up 24% to RMB 664 million and 52.1% product gross margin, and the company plans an accelerated store rollout (≈50 openings in 2026) targeting annual profitability for Gap in 2026.

with revenue up 24% to RMB 664 million and 52.1% product gross margin, and the company plans an accelerated store rollout (≈50 openings in 2026) targeting annual profitability for Gap in 2026. The quarter included a notable GAAP charge — a RMB 230 million investment impairment related to prior debt and equity investments, which management says reflects portfolio tightening amid the current macro environment.

related to prior debt and equity investments, which management says reflects portfolio tightening amid the current macro environment. Outlook and strategic priorities — management targets group non‑GAAP operating profit of RMB 550 million by 2028, expects 2026 non‑GAAP operating profit to roughly double 2025 levels, is investing in AI to drive internal efficiency (limited clear top‑line AI cases yet), and sees international business as a smaller near‑term contributor.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN opened at $2.18 on Friday. Baozun has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 113,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baozun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Baozun Company Profile

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Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company’s suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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