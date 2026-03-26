SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,820 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 26th total of 5,395 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MYCG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.31.

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SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,364 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,761,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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