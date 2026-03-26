SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Short Interest Update

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,820 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 26th total of 5,395 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of MYCG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.31.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
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