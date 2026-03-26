SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCGGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,820 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 26th total of 5,395 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MYCG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $27.31.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 87,364 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,761,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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