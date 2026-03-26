ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.38. 27,415,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 40,060,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,850,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,238,360.21. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 136,858 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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