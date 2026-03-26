Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW) Grows By 114.1%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,493 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the February 26th total of 2,566 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,393 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECARX Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ECXWW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 1,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,985. ECARX has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

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About ECARX

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ECARX Corporation is a global automotive technology company specializing in smart cockpit systems and in-vehicle connectivity solutions. Founded in 2016 as part of the Geely Holding Group, ECARX develops hardware and software platforms designed to enhance the digital experience for drivers and passengers. Its core offerings include next-generation infotainment systems, human-machine interfaces (HMI), over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities, and cloud-based services that integrate navigation, multimedia, and telematics functions.

At the heart of ECARX’s product portfolio is its intelligent cockpit operating system, which provides customizable user interfaces and supports voice recognition, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality features.

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