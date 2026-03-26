Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Down 62.7% in March

Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 92,109 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 26th total of 247,054 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,633,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ernexa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ernexa Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.39% of Ernexa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ernexa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ernexa Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 162,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 6.58. Ernexa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

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Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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