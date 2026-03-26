Short Interest in Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 99.0%

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 26th total of 18,617 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,085. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.75.

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Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). Brenntag had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Brenntag to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNTGY

About Brenntag

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Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

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