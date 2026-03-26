Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Up 492.5% in March

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 788 shares, a growth of 492.5% from the February 26th total of 133 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BYPLF. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bodycote from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bodycote Price Performance

About Bodycote

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

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Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS: BYPLF) is a global provider of industrial thermal processing and materials technology services. The company offers a range of solutions including heat treatment, hot isostatic pressing, surface coatings and metal joining, all designed to enhance mechanical performance, improve material properties and extend the service life of critical components.

Operating more than 140 facilities across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, Bodycote serves customers in aerospace, automotive, energy, medical and general industrial markets.

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