Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Up 36.6% – Time to Buy?

Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) shares rose 36.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.7920 and last traded at $0.7920. Approximately 3,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.35.

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About Scientific Industries

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Scientific Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS:SCND) is a manufacturer and distributor of laboratory equipment and life science research tools. The company specializes in the design, development and production of sample mixing and handling instruments, including vortex mixers, tube shakers, decappers and digital homogenizers. These products are employed across a range of settings such as academic research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, clinical diagnostic centers and industrial quality-control facilities.

Since its inception in the mid-20th century, Scientific Industries has focused on durability, precision and user-friendly design in its portfolio.

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