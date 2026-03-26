Taylor Devices (TAYD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect Taylor Devices to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $13.1760 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million.

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Taylor Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $90.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 29.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices Company Profile

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Taylor Devices, Inc is an engineering firm headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of motion control products and engineered fluid-handling devices. The company’s core focus is on providing high-performance hydraulic dampers, fluid springs (also known as gas springs), shock absorbers and hydraulic accumulators that are used to manage energy and motion in a wide range of industrial and structural applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes industrial shock absorbers designed to cushion and decelerate moving parts in manufacturing and test-and-measurement systems, fluid viscous dampers for seismic protection of buildings and bridges, and fluid spring devices that combine the properties of a gas spring and a hydraulic damper.

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