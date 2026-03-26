FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 259.80 and last traded at GBX 256. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.

FIH group Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 244.58.

About FIH group

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FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets. The company also provides travel services, including flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists; insurance services; agency services for cruise ships and fishing vessels; and freight and shipping services to and from the Islands.

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