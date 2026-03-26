OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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OR Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 74.30%. Research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OR Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,098,000 after buying an additional 930,849 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in OR Royalties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 205,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR Royalties Company Profile

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OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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